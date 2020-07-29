2nd man charged in deadly January shooting in St. Louis County

Dwayne Harris was charged with murder and seven other crimes. Leron Harris was arrested and charged in May in connection with the shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A second man was charged last week in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in St. Louis County back in January

Dwayne Harris, 33, was charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary in connection with the shooting death of Alesha Brown on Jan. 27.

Police said Dwayne Harris worked with Leron Harris to bind a man's hands and take him to a home on the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard so they could rob the people inside.

Police said the men shot two women inside the home while robbing them. One of the women, Alesha Brown, died from her injuries.

Dwayne Harris was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action.