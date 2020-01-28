ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting just west of Overland on Monday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department responded to the shooting at about 9:50 p.m. on the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Police did not give any further information on the victims. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local stories:

Digital billboards created to help find murder suspect in Fenton FENTON, Mo. - The face of a man wanted for murder is now being flashed to drivers in St. Louis County. James Kempf, 45, is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. On Jan. 23, police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Charity Court near Fenton.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday night

RELATED: Stretch of I-255 to shut down for 5 months in Illinois

RELATED: Police: 5 arrested after breaking into Swansea home in the middle of the day, stealing car

RELATED: Woman trying to frame man with child porn photos ends up with charges herself