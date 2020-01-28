ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting just west of Overland on Monday night.
The St. Louis County Police Department responded to the shooting at about 9:50 p.m. on the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.
Police did not give any further information on the victims. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
