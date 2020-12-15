3 injured in shooting on I-70 in St. Louis

A woman suffered a graze wound to her head and the man was shot in the torso. Police were notified of a third victim in another location

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to the 6100 block of N. Broadway around 3:05 p.m. for a shooting call. This is in the North Riverfront neighborhood, near Interstate 70.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a graze wound to her head and a man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The man was listed in critical condition and his vitals were stable, according to a police report. The woman’s condition was not given but police said her vitals were stable.

The victims told police they were driving east on I-70 near Carrie when their car was hit by gunfire. Police found a gun and various narcotics at the scene.

During the investigation, officers were notified of a third victim who was in the 4500 block of Forest Park. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found suffering from injuries to his face from broken glass, police said.

The victim told police he was driving west on I-70 when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his face. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.