Man found shot at St. Louis County hotel

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after being shot at a north St. Louis County hotel early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at the Budget Inn on the 1400 block of Dunn Road, according to a press release from police.

Officers found a man inside the hotel with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released his identity or any information about what may have led up to the shooting.