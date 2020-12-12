1 dead, 1 injured in Riverview shooting

x
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Riverview Friday night.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The City of Riverview Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

