31-year-old woman fatally shot Saturday night in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old woman has died after being shot in the chest Saturday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was taken to a local hospital privately, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman was shot at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of North 14th Street and Cochran Place in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood.

St. Louis police originally reported Saturday night the person shot was a 14-year-old girl. It later updated the age of the victim to 31.

The woman's name has not been released. Her death has been deemed a homicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

