Man found shot to death in tent near Mississippi River in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a man was shot to death after entering another man's tent near the Mississippi River in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Commercial Street in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood at around 4:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a tent. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said an initial investigation found the man who was killed tried to enter the suspected shooter's tent when he was shot. Police said they interviewed the suspected shooter and released him pending further investigation.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html