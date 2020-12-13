4 injured in shooting outside of downtown St. Louis restaurant

Two men are in critical condition, according to the police report

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured in a shooting in a popular area of downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. for shots fired and shootings in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue and the surrounding area.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man was found in the lobby area of Reign with gunshot wounds, according to the police report. He was immediately taken into surgery and was listed in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man, 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were all taken to a local hospital via private conveyance, police said. The 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and was immediately taken into surgery, he was listed in critical condition.

According to the police report, early investigation suggested an argument began in front of Reign and multiple people got their weapons and started firing at each other.

Several businesses and residences in the area were hit by gunfire.

An investigation is ongoing.