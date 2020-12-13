2 in custody after shooting near Eureka ends in police pursuit, crash in Franklin County

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road, which is the listed address for Santa's Magical Kingdom

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman were taken into custody Sunday morning after crashing their car following a shooting and police pursuit that happened near Santa's Magical Kingdom.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road, which is the listed address for Santa's Magical Kingdom, a drive-thru holiday light display that opens every winter at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park. St. Louis County Police Department Spokesperson Tracy Panus said the shooting didn't happen in the park but in the "general roadside area."

Officers found a man at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A witness at the scene described the suspect car as a white Nissan Sentra, which was spotted by nearby officers in the area of Highway 109 and Highway AB.

Officers pursued the car for nearly 45 minutes, passing through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Gray Summit, where Franklin County officers deployed spike strips on Highway 100 near Highway MM.

The pursuit ended in Franklin County near Highway O and Highway AT, where the suspects crashed into a light pole.

A man and a woman were taken into custody; they were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.