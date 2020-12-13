Police investigating shooting in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Saturday.
The shooting happened near the intersection of North Lindbergh Boulevard and Candle Light Lane. The call came over the scanners at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, but police have not provided any details about the incident.
Video from the scene showed a white sedan in the median of N Lindbergh with about 10 bullet holes in the driver's side. As of 5:30, police had lanes of the road closed while they investigated.
There were more than 20 evidence markers placed in a nearby parking lot.
Officers from the Florissant and Hazelwood police departments and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.