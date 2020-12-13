Police investigating shooting in Hazelwood

Video from the scene showed a white sedan in the median of Lindbergh with about 10 bullet holes in the driver's side

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Saturday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Lindbergh Boulevard and Candle Light Lane. The call came over the scanners at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, but police have not provided any details about the incident.

Video from the scene showed a white sedan in the median of N Lindbergh with about 10 bullet holes in the driver's side. As of 5:30, police had lanes of the road closed while they investigated.

There were more than 20 evidence markers placed in a nearby parking lot.

Officers from the Florissant and Hazelwood police departments and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating.