CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Four teens were charged after fleeing from police in Chesterfield by driving onto a levee, police said.

Chesterfield officers said they were called to the Taubman Prestige Outlet Mall for a report of people stealing clothes. When they got there, the four men jumped into the stolen truck and sped off.

Eventually, the truck turned onto a gravel road that led them onto a levee along North Outer 40 Road near the waters of the Missouri River. Police said the truck eventually had nowhere to go, lost control and crashed into a boat and RV on the lot of Beyond Self Storage on North Outer 40 Road.

KSDK

The truck was reported stolen out of Clayton.

On Tuesday, 19-year-olds Jason Hinson and Christopher Carter, 18-year-old Shakur Martin and 17-year-old Kyron Wallace were charged with stealing and resisting arrest. Carter was also charged with possession of marijuana. Hinson was also charged with first-degree tampering.

