4 teens rob man at gunpoint in south St. Louis Saturday

ST. LOUIS — A man told police he was robbed by four teens with an AR style rifle in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The victim told police, he was walking on Meramec Street when he saw three teenagers, when one of them asked him for a dollar. The victim obliged.
That's when the three teens surrounded the victim, a written report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.
"A fourth [teenager] approached and pointed an AR style rifle at [the victim's] chest and demanded his property," the SLMPD report said. "The victim raised his hands in the air, and one of the suspects went into the bag the victim wore across his chest."
The suspect who rifled through the victim's bag took the victim's pistol, wallet, and ID.
The 2:30 p.m. robbery happened in the portion of Meramec Street between Nebraska and California Avenues, which splits St. Louis' Mt. Pleasant and Dutchtown neighborhoods.
Police shared no other details about the shooting. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest updates.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.