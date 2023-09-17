4 teens rob man at gunpoint in south St. Louis Saturday

One of the teen suspects aimed a rifle at the victim's chest. Another took the victim's piston, wallet and ID.

ST. LOUIS — A man told police he was robbed by four teens with an AR style rifle in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police, he was walking on Meramec Street when he saw three teenagers, when one of them asked him for a dollar. The victim obliged.

That's when the three teens surrounded the victim, a written report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

"A fourth [teenager] approached and pointed an AR style rifle at [the victim's] chest and demanded his property," the SLMPD report said. "The victim raised his hands in the air, and one of the suspects went into the bag the victim wore across his chest."

The suspect who rifled through the victim's bag took the victim's pistol, wallet, and ID.

The 2:30 p.m. robbery happened in the portion of Meramec Street between Nebraska and California Avenues, which splits St. Louis' Mt. Pleasant and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

