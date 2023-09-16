2 groups exchange gunfire in Jeff-Vander-Lou Saturday, 2 hurt

A group of people in a silver vehicle opened fire at second group of people who were in a parking lot in the 1100 block of N Compton. The second group returned fire.

ST. LOUIS — Security staff at a St. Louis area hospital stopped a car from leaving after its occupants dropped off a man struck by multiple gunshots early Saturday morning.

Multiple occupants of the vehicle, a white sedan, were detained. Several guns were found in the car. The man struck multiple times by gunfire was last reported to be in critical condition, according to a written report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Earlier, another victim was brought to a different St. Louis area hospital's emergency room by a dark vehicle that immediately left. That victim was shot in the buttocks.

It appears that a group of people in a silver vehicle opened fire at second group of people who were in a parking lot in the 1100 block of N Compton, first reports from investigators said. The second group returned fire. Police believe the detained subjects were involved in the shooting.

The reports from police didn't say if the victims were members of these groups or if they were bystanders.

The 1100 block of N Compton Ave is the portion of the roadway south of Renaissance Avenue and north of School Street, near Leonard Baptist Church and Chambers Park.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”



Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."



The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.