Police find man with multiple gunshot wounds in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were investigating the area after a shotspotter was activated by the sound of gunfire in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood around 2: 30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was found in the 4200 block of N 21st Street, the portion of N 21st Street that stretches from Penrose Street to Ferry Street.
According to a written report from SLMPD, the victim was not conscious or breathing. The shooting is begin investigated as a homicide.
Police shared no other information. Check back with KSDK.com for the lasted updates
