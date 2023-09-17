Police find man with multiple gunshot wounds in north St. Louis

The victim was found in the 4200 block of N 21st Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were investigating the area after a shotspotter was activated by the sound of gunfire in St. Louis' Hyde Park neighborhood around 2: 30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was found in the 4200 block of N 21st Street, the portion of N 21st Street that stretches from Penrose Street to Ferry Street.

According to a written report from SLMPD, the victim was not conscious or breathing. The shooting is begin investigated as a homicide.

Police shared no other information. Check back with KSDK.com for the lasted updates