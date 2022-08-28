'Too grown for that': 42-year-old man charged in Normandy High School football game shooting

Carlton Gunn faces felony charges after a fight lead to gunfire in Normandy High School's parking lot Saturday afternoon.

WELLSTON, Mo. — A man faces felony charges after Normandy High School's first football game of the season ended in gunfire.

Police say it happened in the school's parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Willis is a regular at the corner store across from Normandy High School.

"It's a cool neighborhood, not too much chaos for the most part," Willis said.

He was standing outside of the store Saturday afternoon when Normandy High's first football game of the season, against Confluence Preparatory Academy, ended in chaos.

"All police cars, from every vicinity, every municipality," Willis said. "It was a shooting. It was all over Facebook. It was a fight. A big fight with some kids, you know kids turn everything into a fight."

Billy Adams saw a woman's first-hand experience posted on Facebook.

"When the video first cut on, she was falling down the stands screaming, trying to get back up and run away but still holding the phone like this while running," Adams said.

The North County Police Cooperative says after the football game ended, a fight broke out here in the parking lot.

An adult male fired shots, got in a car and drove off.

Police are now identifying the suspect as 42-year-old Carlton Gunn, who now faces felony charges.

"Too grown for that. He 42? In a football game with kids? Too grown for that," Willis said.

"I don't know what could be happening in that moment, but is it really that serious to use a weapon around children?" Adams said.

Police cars followed Gunn in a short pursuit that ended in the City of Charlack. Gunn crashed into another moving car and attempted to run away and throw the weapon out before police arrested him.

"St. Louis we've got to do better man," Willis said.

Fortunately, the police reported no injuries.

"If people stopped to think, oh my God, being mad at this person for 30 seconds could cost me 30 years in prison? I believe that most of the crime wouldn't happen," Adams said.

North County Police Cooperative reports St. Louis County District Attorney Wesley Bell's office is charging Gunn with four felonies including: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest-Detention-Stop by Fleeing and Tampering with Physical Evidence; and one misdemeanor including: Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Sub-Section 6 - Discharge Firearm - School.

Gunn remains in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Normandy Schools Collaborative sent a statement:

The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is the top priority in the Normandy Schools Collaborative. It is common practice to provide adequate security staff for all sporting events in partnership with the local police agency, North County Cooperative Police Department.

The Normandy Schools Collaborative is thankful for the swift action of its security personnel and the North County Co-op, who quickly apprehended the suspect.

We will continue to work diligently with law enforcement partners and community members to ensure a safe environment for all students, staff, and visitors to our sporting events.