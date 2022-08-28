East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide

Perry said detectives are trying to figure out if the woman was killed where her body was found or if she was placed there after her death.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday.

According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis.

Perry said detectives are trying to figure out if the woman was killed where her body was found or if she was placed there after her death.

Perry said the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide until additional information proves otherwise.

No information about the woman or what time her body was found Saturday has been released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.