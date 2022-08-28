Person run over by car after fight in St. Clair County Saturday night, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital by ARCH helicopter. Police did not say how seriously the person was injured.

ST. LOUIS — A person had to be flown to the hospital after being run over by a car Saturday night, the Illinois State Police said.

According to an ISP press release, the person was run over after a fight near the intersection of Illinois Route 163 at Forest Hills School Road in St. Clair County.

Police said four people got out of a car and started fighting on Illinois Route 163. One of the people got back into the car, ran over one of the other people and drove away.

According to the press release, St. Clair County sheriff's deputies found the vehicle and took the suspected driver into custody.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

