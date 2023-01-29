5-year-old boy shot in the head Sunday night in LaSalle Park

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were requested to the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, according to police.

The boy was in surgery around 9 p.m., police said. His medical status was last reported as critical.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were requested to the scene.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court around 8:30 p.m.

The boy was driven to the hospital in a private car.