After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified

The human remains were found in October 2017 in the backyard of a vacant building on Labadie Avenue. They were finally identified Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, almost five years after their discovery, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification was able to name the victim: 34-year-old Merecia Tobias.

Police said Tobias lived on the 500 block of Genevieve Avenue.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tobias was reported missing by her sister in 2017. She was last seen by a friend on Aug. 17, 2017, at the intersection of St. Louis and Newstead avenues.

Due to suspicious circumstances, Tobias' death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death remained unknown.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.