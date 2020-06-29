6 people charged with murder in shooting death of Belleville 16-year-old

Five of the people charged with murder were teenagers. All six were charged with an additional crime in connection with the shooting death of Damauryon Smith

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Five teenagers and a 20-year-old were charged with murder Monday in connection with the shooting death of a Belleville teenager.

Nolan Birge, 17, Tarik Horton, 19, Nicholas Lester, 17, Marquis Triplett, 16, Keandre Hollins, 21, and Olivia Willey, 19, were each charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 16-year-old Damauryon Smith.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 24 in the 6300 block of West Washington Street. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Smith was found with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

Lt. Matt Eiskant with the Belleville Police Department confirmed that two people were arrested Friday and four people were arrested Saturday.

Eiskant said that Smith was able to give police information on the suspects before he died. Investigators were also able to follow up on several leads from neighbors.

Each suspect was also charged with another crime in addition to first-degree murder. Hollins and Willey charged with armed violence. Lester and Birge were charged with attempted robbery. Horton was charged with aggravated robbery. Triplett was charged with attempted armed robbery.