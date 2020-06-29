Armed protesters shouting threats prompted St. Louis couple to arm themselves, police sources say

Couple seen pointing guns at protesters say one man banged rifle magazines together and yelled 'These are for you'

ST. LOUIS — The couple who pointed guns at protesters Sunday in the city’s Central West End told police they did so after protesters, some of them armed and wearing bullet-resistant vests, yelled obscenities at them and threatened to harm them.

One man banged rifle magazines together yelling, “These are for you,” 5 On Your Side has learned.

The couple told police that they were eating dinner on their patio when they heard noise coming from the street, police sources told 5 On Your Side.

When they went outside to see what was happening, they told police that they saw a group of people breaking an iron gate that was marked with signs that read: “No Trespassing” and “Private Street.”

Once through the gate, the couple told police that they warned the protesters that they were on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave.

The couple told police some of the protesters were standing on their property and started yelling obscenities and “We’re coming back,” and “You’re next,” according to the sources.

The couple said they feared for their safety, armed themselves and called police.

Police sources also say several surveillance cameras that monitor the neighborhood were spray painted and had their wiring pulled out during the demonstration.

The protest was in response to a recent Facebook briefing Mayor Lyda Krewson gave on the status of the city’s jail, known as The Workhouse.

Protesters are calling for it to be shut down. In the Facebook video, Krewson read aloud the names and addresses of people who wrote to her urging her to defund The Workhouse.

Names and addresses of people who submit comments to elected officials are accessible to the public, but some argue that the mayor’s decision to share the personal information during her live stream was an intimidation tactic.

Krewson has since removed the post and apologized for reading the names and addresses.