6 arrested in connection with shooting death of Belleville teen

Police said that 16-year-old Damauryon Smith was able to give police information on the suspects before he died

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Six people have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Belleville.

Lt. Matt Eiskant with the Belleville Police Department confirmed that two people were arrested Friday and four people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 16-year-old Damauryon Smith. Charges are expected to be filed Monday.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 6300 block of West Washington Street. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Smith was found with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

Eiskant said that Smith was able to give police information on the suspects before he died. Investigators were also able to follow up on several leads from neighbors.