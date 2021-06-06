'Unacceptable': Alderwoman Cara Spencer says she got recording when calling 911

She tried to call 911 after witnessing a serious car crash but was met with a recording

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer says something has to be done about the city's 911 system after she called 9-1-1 only to get a recorded message.

Spencer tweeted she called 911 after witnessing a serious car crash and was left on hold for 10 minutes.

She said the message said her call was important and would be answered in the order it was received.

Spencer calls that unacceptable.

St. Louis started using voice recording for 911 back in February.

5 On Your Side reached out to Spencer Sunday.

She said she didn't want to say any more publicly until she had a chance to discuss the issue with Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Calling 911 for a serious car accident. Repeated recording for 10 minutes and counting. "You have reached SLMPD. Your call is important to us. The next available dispatcher will answer your call in the order it was received."



This is unacceptable. — Cara Spencer (@CaraSpencerSTL) June 6, 2021

Mayor Jones' office provided the following statement about the incident:

"The City has only recently lifted its hiring freeze, and the administration has been actively working with each of our departments to identify and fill urgent vacancies. Filling these positions is the quickest way we can get this issue resolved."