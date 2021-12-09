Person of interest in Amanda Jones disappearance dies as case was heating up

The Missouri Attorney General's Office was close to charging Bryan Westfall in the 2005 cold case. Amanda Jones was 8 1/2 months pregnant when she disappeared.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — A prime person of interest in the disappearance of Amanda Jones, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant when she was last seen 16 years ago, died this week as the investigation was picking up momentum, the 5 On Your Side I-Team has learned.

Bryan Westfall, who Jones believed was the father of her baby, was the last person to see Jones, 26, alive in August 2005.

Police have questioned Westfall and he allowed them to conduct limited searches of his rural Jefferson County property, but police never had enough evidence to charge him.

The I-Team has learned the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department had been working with the Missouri Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit in recent months, and Westfall was close to being charged in connection with Jones’ disappearance.

On Sunday, police said a member of Westfall’s family called 911 after Westfall collapsed when he stood up to go to the bathroom at 8:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers Westfall was complaining about a headache before his collapse, according to Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak.

An ambulance took him to a hospital.

The next day, investigators went to Westfall’s girlfriend’s parent’s house and told them the Missouri Attorney General’s Office was likely going to charge him in connection to Jones’ disappearance. Unbeknownst to the investigators, Westfall was hospitalized.

On Tuesday, investigators learned Westfall suffered a stroke and was not expected to survive. He died later that day.

What this means for the investigation is unclear.

In a statement, Marshak wrote: “The Amanda Jones missing case continues to be an active investigation regardless that a ‘person of interest’ passed,” he said. “Our investigators have been working closely with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office Cold Case Unit on this case.

“This continues to be an active investigation, and we will proceed to follow leads and interview witnesses to resolve this case.”

Marshak said Westfall’s death does not automatically mean investigators can search his property.

“A death is not necessarily carte blanche access to search personal property,” he wrote. “Constitutional protections are at the forefront of our investigations, and we will follow the laws that protect all Americans.”

Pregnant and missing

Jones’ parents, Hugh and Bertha Propst, said their daughter met Westfall at a holiday party and got pregnant.

They referred questions about Westfall's death to their attorney, who has not yet returned a phone call from the I-Team.

Jones had a 4-year-old daughter, Hannah, at the time of her disappearance.

Jones went to the Hillsboro Civic Center to meet Westfall in August 2005 and show him ultrasound pictures of the baby. Her parents said Westfall hadn’t spoken to their daughter in six months and denied the baby was his.

Jones’ parents said their daughter brought the ultrasound photos with her that day hoping to compel him to be in the child’s life.

She had already named him Hayden.

Police later found Jones’ unlocked and abandoned car parked at the Hillsboro Civic Center. Inside, they found the ultrasound photos and her purse. But her keys, wallet and cellphone were missing.

So was Jones.

Westfall allowed police to conduct a limited search of his property two days after Jones disappeared.

Westfall denied having anything to do with Jones’ disappearance and hired a lawyer when he was questioned.

Westfall’s then-girlfriend also retained a lawyer at the time.

Other suspects?

Police also questioned Scott Jones, Amanda Jones’ ex-husband and father of her daughter, Hannah.

The couple married in 1999 and divorced in 2002.

Scott Jones was cleared as a suspect in the case and died in 2007.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the location of Amanda Jones and her unborn child, and/or for information leading to the identity of the person(s) involved with Jones’ disappearance.

Jones is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 215-225 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless top, a pink and white flowered skirt and pink sandals.

If you have information related to Jones’ disappearance, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5527 or call the FBI.