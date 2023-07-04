Ambulance struck while responding to call in St. Louis City, police say

Two crew members were taken to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — An ambulance was damaged after a Saturday afternoon crash near the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood.

A spokesperson from Abbott EMS St. Louis told 5 On Your Side that one of their ambulances was responding to a call just before 3 p.m. when it was hit passing through the intersection of 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue.

Two crew members inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, one crew member was seriously injured and the driver of the other vehicle involved suffered critical injuries.

No patients were on board at that time.

Limited information has been released.