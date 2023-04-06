St. Louis circuit attorney's office sanctioned, double homicide suspect released on bond

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office failed to turn over a 911 recording and DNA evidence to defense, according to a judge's ruling.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge sanctioned St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for withholding evidence in a double homicide case and allowed the suspect out on bond.

Alex Heflin, a 23-year-old Crestwood man, has been held without bond in jail since January. He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the deaths of 30-year-old Aaron Larron Smith and 29-year-old Eric Emmanuel Smith, 29.

Those charges have been reduced to involuntary and voluntary manslaughter.

Both men were fatally shot in the 3900 block of Schiller Place in November 2022 after an “altercation over personal issues,” police said at the time.

Heflin was supposed to go to trial on April 17. That trial has now been postponed until June 12 with a pre-trial conference scheduled for May 17.

This week, Judge Theresa Counts Burke ruled in favor of Heflin’s attorneys from Bruntrager, Billings and Associates, who filed a motion accusing Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta of violating discovery rules that required prosecutors to turn over evidence including DNA reports and a recording of a 911 call.

“The Court finds that there have been repeated delays by the State in obtaining discovery and providing it to the defense,” Burke wrote. “There has been a lack of diligence on the part of the state in following up and providing discovery to the defendant in a timely fashion. As a result of the state’s actions and lack of diligence, the court grants defendant’s second motion for sanctions.”

Per Burke’s order, Heflin is to remain on GPS monitoring.