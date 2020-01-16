ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver was able to get away from a masked man, who approached her with a gun and demanded her car.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 3000 block of Thomas in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis City on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Lyft driver said she was attempting to pick up a fare when a man wearing a black ski mask pulled up behind her. He had a gun and demanded the woman’s car, according to police sources.

The woman refused and drove away. The man got back into his car and followed her.

The woman flagged down two police officers, who followed the man. He sped off, got out of his car and ran away. Officers ran after him and arrested him.

Police found property connected to a burglary the man is suspected of committing the night before. Officers also found a stolen license plate.

The suspect was charged with the burglary.

However, the man he will not be prosecuted for the attempted carjacking because the victim was able to "evade the carjacking," according to a spokesperson from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. The spokesperson added the investigation is ongoing and charges could be filed if there is new evidence.

More local news:

RELATED: Missouri Gov. Parson pitches plan to address violent crime in State of the State address

RELATED: Police seek suspects after woman shot during attempted carjacking in north St. Louis

RELATED: Missouri Republicans and Democrats offer different legislative solutions to St. Louis crime