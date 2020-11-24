Man shot and killed in Belleville, person of interest in custody

Police are trying to identify other people who were present during the shooting

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the upper body Monday night in Belleville.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded just after 8 p.m. to a call for a shooting at Sav-On Liquor and Wine on the 1100 block Carlyle Ave. When they arrived, people were trying to help the man.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said his identity will be released at a later time.

Police believe the man was with two other people who fled the scene after the shooting. A few blocks away, officers with the Belleville Police Department found a person of interest who was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to find out a motive and whether everyone involved knew each other.