2 dead in Jefferson County crash, I-55 closed in both directions

A spokesperson said it's unknown how long the closure will last
Credit: Photo: MoDOT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a couple of other vehicles. The crash happened near Route Z.

As of 2:15 p.m., both directions of I-55 remain closed. A spokesperson said it's unknown how long the closure will last. Missouri Department of Transportation cameras show traffic stopped and backed up. 

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Credit: MoDOT

