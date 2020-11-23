2 dead in Jefferson County crash, I-55 closed in both directions

A spokesperson said it's unknown how long the closure will last

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a couple of other vehicles. The crash happened near Route Z.

As of 2:15 p.m., both directions of I-55 remain closed. A spokesperson said it's unknown how long the closure will last. Missouri Department of Transportation cameras show traffic stopped and backed up.

No other details have been made available.

