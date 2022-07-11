Belleville triple shooting has 'shattered our family' says victims' loved one

Investigators say Samantha Burton's boyfriend, Markeith Wright, shot her, her daughter and her sister during an argument.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — "It has shattered our family," said Christina McClain.

McClain and her loved ones are experiencing the worst time of their lives.

On Saturday morning McClain's niece, Trisha Cain, a 43-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed.

"Trisha was literally the kindest human you'd ever meet. She had the biggest heart," said McClain.

Trisha's 35-year-old sister, Samantha Burton, suffered three gunshot wounds: two to her head and one to her arm.

"She is in critical condition, but doctors are very happy with the prospect of her recovery," said Danielle Burton, Samantha's sister.

And, Samantha's daughter, a 15-year-old 10th grader, was shot twice in her face.

"We don't know if, after all of this, if she will be able to see. She is the strongest 15-year-old I've ever seen. She's angry about what happened and she remembers everything," said Christina McClain.

Investigators say Samantha Burton's boyfriend, Markeith Wright, shot her, her daughter and her sister during an argument.

Relatives said Wright and Burton were in a relationship for more than 10 years. They also say he lived with her for the past eight years.

The shootings happened at Burton's home in the 300 block of South Church Street in Belleville.

"She was giving him the time and space he needed to find a new place to live and he just wasn't accepting of that and he did something that has changed our lives forever," said Danielle Burton.

"Markeith Wright was just at our family reunion in September. We loved this person. He was in our family. We cared for him. We just don't understand how he could do this to our family," Christina McClain said.

Hours after the shootings, police arrested Wright in Iowa.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

"We're gonna seek justice and make sure that he gets everything he deserves," said Christina McClain.

Markeith Wright remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.