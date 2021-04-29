Police officer shot during traffic stop near Walmart in St. Peters

Police said the officer's injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment

St. Peters police said one of their officers was conducting a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at around 5:40 when he was shot. Police said the officer's injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Blue Alert was issued out of St. Peters for a Blue Chevy Trailblazer with Missouri plates 5SAY50.

A Blue Alert is issued when police are looking for someone who has seriously injured or killed a police officer.

Viewer photos from the scene appeared to show a police officer on the ground receiving treatment from other first responders.

Police said the incident is still active.