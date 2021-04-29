98-year-old fisherman catches monster paddlefish at Lake of the Ozarks

It's the fish story of a lifetime for 98-year-old Murl Stull

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — You're never too old to have a big fish story for the ages. And that's just what 98-year-old Murl Stull got at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture on Facebook Thursday of Stull's big catch, a massive paddlefish.

The MDC said the 98-year-old had a goal this year to catch a spoonbill, and with just one day left in snagging season, Stull snagged a paddlefish. Snagging season runs through April 30.

There have been a number of "big fish stories" in Missouri lately.

Williamsville's Devlin Rich reeled in a 10-pound, 9-ounce spotted gar on Feb. 25 at Wappapello Lake in southeastern Missouri. The catch wasn't just a Missouri record for spotted gar. It was a world record.

On March 4, Jesse Hughes of Bonnots Mill was catfishing with friends when to his surprise he reeled in a 112-pound invasive black carp from the Osage River.

On March 7 at Bull Shoals Lake, Sharon Christopher caught a 2-pound, 7-ounce yellow perch. That was also a Missouri state record catch.