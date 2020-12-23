Body found outside Walgreens in St. Louis County, police investigating

Police said the death is considered suspicious

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found outside a Walgreens Wednesday morning in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it responded at 7:53 a.m. to a report of a person down near the store on the 2200 block of Chambers Road, near the borders of Castle Point and Moline Acres. A body was found in the back parking lot by a dumpster.

Police have not released the person's identity or said how they may have died.

Detectives were called to the scene and part of the parking lot was taped off Wednesday morning as police investigated.