Suspicious package delivered to St. Clair County Courthouse was actually onion salt

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating this incident to determine if any charges will be filed or if it was just an accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A suspicious package that was delivered to the St. Clair County Courthouse turned out to be onion salt.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was called to the courthouse at 10 Public Square in downtown Belleville for a suspicious package that was delivered on Monday.

When the package was opened Tuesday morning, employees discovered it contained a powdery substance inside of it. Personnel left the area immediately and called the sheriff’s department.

The Belleville Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to the scene and examined the package for any hazardous materials. The department confirmed the substance wasn't dangerous and told 5 On Your Side it was onion salt.