Boy, 12, shot in back and knee in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot at least twice Sunday night in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

St. Louis police said the boy was hit just after 7:30 p.m. in his lower back and knee. He also suffered a graze wound to his calf. The suspect fired shots from a vehicle, but police did not release any other details.

The boy is at least the 63rd child 17 or younger injured or killed by gunfire in St. Louis in 2021, according to 5 On Your Side data.