Byers' Beat: Sex assault case against St. Louis police officer in jeopardy

ST. LOUIS — The future of an on-duty sexual assault case involving a former St. Louis police officer could be in jeopardy, and the officers’ attorneys are making allegations against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that are similar to those that she faced during the assault case against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Earlier this week, defense attorneys for former officer John Stewart tried to get the case dismissed after the victim did not show up for a deposition regarding a meeting the victim had with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and two of her staff members, Chris Hinckley and Devin Vincent.

Defense attorneys alleged the victim changed her statement about the alleged assault after that meeting with Gardner, which took place six weeks before charges were issued in 2018, and said Gardner and her staff members took notes. Gardner’s staff has denied taking notes during the meeting.

On Wednesday, Judge David Dowd denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case but said he would allow the defense’s motion to compel Gardner, Hinckley and Vincent to be deposed.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Jeremy Crowley then told Dowd he needed to discuss the matter with Gardner’s staff to determine whether to proceed with the case.

Dowd then gave Gardner’s office until noon Friday to make a determination on whether the case will proceed.

The victim accused Stewart of forcing her into a sex act while he was on duty in 2015.

Defense attorneys allege the victim changed her statement following a meeting with Gardner and her staff. The victim told a former assistant circuit attorney she consented to the sex act, but then changed her statement to say she did not feel as though she had a choice.

Defense attorneys are entitled to any and all notes taken by prosecutors as part of the discovery in any case.

Gardner has faced similar scrutiny about note-taking during meetings with victims in the past. During the investigation into allegations of invasion of privacy against Greitens, Gardner was seen on a video sitting next to William Don Tisaby as he was taking notes during an interview with the alleged victim.

A seven-count indictment now accuses Tisaby of lying during a deposition about the existence of the notes. The indictment also said that while Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before interviewing the woman, a document uncovered during grand jury proceedings shows Gardner provided Tisaby her notes, according to the Associated Press.

The indictment said Gardner failed to correct Tisaby’s inaccuracies or report them, and that she made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge.

In the Stewart case, the victim, a 25-year-old woman who was six months pregnant, called police after her car had been stolen on June 12, 2015.

Stewart, then in his late 40s, responded in uniform and in a marked car.

Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce refused to issue charges against Stewart after the victim said she consented to the sex act.

Three years later, and after the meeting with the victim, Gardner’s office charged Stewart with sodomy on Jan. 31, 2018.

In an unusual move, the victim wrote the probable cause statement used to charge Stewart. Typically, police officers write probable cause statements.

In the statement, the victim accused Stewart of asking to come into her apartment after he was done with his official police duties at the scene and began complimenting her. The victim wrote that she refused to let Stewart touch her, and he then exposed himself to her.

“I did not consent to the defendant’s sexual advances, but complied as I was in fear of serious physical injury to myself and my children, who were present at the time,” she wrote.

The victim said she preserved some of the evidence. The crime lab confirmed the presence of Stewart’s DNA on a garment and a cup.

Her cousin produced a 10-minute documentary about the incident, interviewing the victim in a hospital bed while she was battling cancer. In the documentary, the victim said she had just put her four children to bed and feared Stewart might kill her if she didn’t comply. The incident happened not long after the shootings of Michael Brown and VonDerrit Myers – both Black men killed by white police officers during confrontations. The victim in Stewart’s case is Black. He is white.

“I did what I thought was best and that was being compliant,” the victim said in the documentary. “Obviously, he knew that I didn’t want to do it.”

Stewart resigned from the police department less than a week after the allegations surfaced. He had been with the department from Jan. 3, 1989 through June 13, 2015.