Police launch online portal for public to submit tips about I-70 serial killer cold case

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles police have launched an online portal where the public can submit tips about the man who is believed to have killed six people across three states in 1992.

The portal is the latest in a series of moves the department has rolled out as part of a renewed push to solve the case, which spanned about 1,200 miles of Interstate 70.

Locally, 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller was killed while working in a Boot Village store near Zumbehl Road on May 3, 1992.

The other victims were also killed in small retail shops near the interstate in Wichita, Kansas, Raytown, Missouri, Indianapolis, Indiana and Terre Haute, Indiana.

This week, the St. Charles Police Department invited detectives from those departments along with the FBI and forensic experts to a two-day conference. At the conference, they went over everything they had in the case, determined what leads to chase and what evidence could be tested using modern techniques.

The St. Charles Police Department also released an age-enhanced sketch of the suspect, and Chief Ray Juengst has devoted a detective to work the case full-time for the next year.

"I can't tell you that we're going to solve it, but we're going to make every effort to solve it," he said. "That's what the family deserves. That's what the victim deserves."