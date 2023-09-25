2 killed, one injured in Cahokia Heights shooting early Monday morning

As police were tending to a victim at the scene, they learned two more gunshot victims had shown up at a local hospital.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Two people were killed and another was injured in an early Monday morning shooting outside a Cahokia Heights nightclub.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department said it responded shortly after midnight to a call for a person shot outside Centreville Church of Christ, which is across the street from Teddy's Ju Joint on the 7400 block of Old Missouri Avenue. Police arrived to find Brian Hill III, of Belleville, Illinois, lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

While officers tended to Hill and waited for paramedics, they learned that two more gunshot victims had shown up at a local hospital.

Hill was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One of the other two victims, Jeffre Paine Jr., was also pronounced dead.

Police said Paine had been standing outside Teddy's Ju Joint when the shooting happened.

The third victim walked out of the hospital against medical advice.