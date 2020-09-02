ST. LOUIS — A car taken in a carjacking Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood crashed during a police chase later in the day.

Police said the car was taken in a carjacking near the intersection of Shaw Boulevard and South Spring Avenue Sunday. At around 4:40, police spotted the car and gave chase.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a pole near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North Sarah Street. Police said no one was injured in the crash.

Police did not say if a suspect was taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

