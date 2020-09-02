FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man was sent to the hospital with burns after his Florissant home exploded Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said they were called to a home on the 400 block of Paddlewheel Drive at around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found the house had exploded.

Firefighters said neighbors called 911 and were already working to put the fire out before they arrived. They said a neighbor turned off the gas at the home and put out a small fire.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. Spire is investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

