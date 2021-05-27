Man arrested in carjacking possibly tied to burglary in St. Louis

The 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking and burglary in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 900 block of Chouteau Avenue for a report of a carjacking. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who said she was robbed of her Subaru Impreza at gunpoint.

Police were able to locate the car in the 1600 block of South 9th Street. The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was in the area at the time and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Investigators believe the suspect was possibly involved in a burglary earlier that day in the 2700 block of South 13th Street.

In that incident, a burglar broke into the homes of a 35-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. According to a police report, he bound the woman’s hands, forced her into a bathroom and fled the scene in her Jeep Cherokee.

None of the victims were injured in either incident.

