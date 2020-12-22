Carjackers strike patrol car during police pursuit in St. Louis

No one was injured, police said

ST. LOUIS — Two suspects are in custody after a Monday police pursuit ended with them hitting a police vehicle in St. Louis, police said.

According to a police report, the incident began just before 9 p.m. with a carjacking on the 5700 block of Waterman Boulevard in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. A 33-year-old woman told police she left her 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage running outside her home while bringing things inside. As she walked away from her car, three men walked up and pointed a gun at her.

The suspects drove away with her car. A short time later, officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spotted it in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Newstead Avenue. The driver sped away after officers tried to pull him over, police said.

Officers began a pursuit. It ended a few blocks away when the car struck a marked patrol vehicle and a light pole near Martin Luther King and Vandeventer Avenue.

Two men, ages 18 and 20, ran but were taken into custody a couple of blocks away. Police recovered a replica gun from the 20-year-old.

No injuries were reported and the woman's property was returned to her, police said.