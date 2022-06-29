Couple carjacked while on first date in St. Louis

The victims said the suspects got away with a new truck along with their phones, a purse and other belongings.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.

The victims said the suspects got away with a new truck along with their cellphones, a purse and other belongings. One of the victims told police he believed the suspects were high school-age teenagers.

Numerous police officers responded and are investigating. At the scene, officers were looking at a gray Chevy. Witnesses said the suspects left that vehicle behind.

About two hours later, just after 2 a.m., there was another carjacking in south St. Louis.

It happened on January, near Sulphur, just off of Hampton. This is not far from the city’s Tilles Park. A handful of squad cars and police were at the scene and an ambulance responded as well. Officers interviewed a group of people while at the scene.

There is no word from St. Louis police regarding whether any suspects are in custody, or whether the two carjackings connected.

