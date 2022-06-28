3 first responders, resident injured in St. Peters house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Three first responders were injured while rescuing a person from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a home along Wood Oaks Drive caught fire. First responders rescued one person from the fire, according to officials at the scene. A neighbor shared a photo with 5 On Your Side showing large flames engulfing much of the home and heavy black smoke pouring out of the roof.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

An off-duty firefighter, a St. Charles County police officer and a St. Charles city officer were also taken to a hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with 5 On Your Side confirms more information.