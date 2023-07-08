2 people struck by truck near Busch Stadium after crash involving golf cart

Video from the scene shows a black truck striking two people. Police said the two people run over by the truck suffered minor injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were struck by a truck outside Busch Stadium just after the Cardinals game ended Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis police said the incident happened at about 4:10 p.m. at South Broadway and Clark Avenue. A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the incident started when the truck struck a golf cart with two people in it.

The source said after the crash, the driver of the cart and his passenger were run over by the truck.

Video from the scene appears to show two people standing in front of the truck. The truck then accelerates and knocks the two people to the ground. The truck then makes a sharp left turn and speeds away from the scene.

A small group of people were seen tending to one of the victims as other witnesses ask if someone has called 911.

The police source said the suspected motive was road rage and the truck was described as a black, 2018 Dodge Ram with a disabled veteran license plate.

Golf carts are commonly used in downtown St. Louis during major events like Cardinals games to shuttle people to and from their cars or nearby businesses.

A St. Louis police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.