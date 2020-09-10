Suspects ask man for a beer then rob him in his CWE apartment

The 64-year-old victim said two men knocked on his apartment door in the Central West End and asked for a beer

ST. LOUIS — A man said he was held up and robbed inside his own apartment after being asked for a beer.

The call came in at 5:55 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis police officers responded to the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue, which is just east of Forest Park and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the Central West End.

The 64-year-old victim said two men knocked on his door and asked for a beer. As he was getting a cold one from his fridge, he said the men suddenly came into his apartment and placed “a hard object on his back.”

The men demanded money. They took off with the victim’s cash, cell phone and keys. He wasn’t injured.