Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night in St. Louis. The driver responsible did not stay at the scene to help, police reported.
First responders were called at 11:37 p.m. to North Broadway and Carrie Avenue, which is near Interstate 70 in the North Riverfront neighborhood.
St. Louis police said they arrived to find a woman lying on the street in the middle of the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who hit the woman drove off, police said.
Police officials have not released any further details about the vehicle or driver.