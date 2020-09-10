Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis

The driver who hit the woman drove off, police said

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night in St. Louis. The driver responsible did not stay at the scene to help, police reported.

First responders were called at 11:37 p.m. to North Broadway and Carrie Avenue, which is near Interstate 70 in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

St. Louis police said they arrived to find a woman lying on the street in the middle of the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the woman drove off, police said.