Charges issued after woman thrown from car hood during robbery at St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man has been charged after police said he injured a woman during a robbery at a south county gas station.

Chad Jones, 19, was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

The incident happened on April 12 at the QuikTrip at 2030 Union Road. According a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department, a woman was pumping gas when a Dodge Charger pulled up alongside her and stopped. The driver got out, grabbed the woman's purse from the passenger side of her car, then got back into the Charger.

The woman confronted the man and put her body on the hood of his car. He reversed with the woman still on the hood, then accelerated forward, causing the woman to be thrown to the pavement and seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives reviewed video that showed the suspect vehicle both before and after the incident and identified Jones as the driver. According to the probable cause statement, he was wearing the same clothing as shown in the video.

Jones is being held on $200,000 cash-only, no 10% bond.