Fenton youth coach charged with child enticement, sexual misconduct

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges were issued Friday against a youth athletic coach, who has been instructing for over 10 years in Fenton, Missouri, for his alleged involvement in child sex crimes, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Sgt. Tracy Panus with the department said in an emailed news release the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges Friday against Trevor White, 41, from Fenton, for attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child. White has been a youth athletic coach for over ten years. Investigators said they believed there may be more victims.

According to the probable cause statement, on Sept. 28., White texted a person he thought was a minor under the age of 15 years old. He asked the minor to send him sexually explicit photos of her that he could fantasize about. He then asked if he could pick her up to engage in sexual activity together.

White is currently being held on a $100,000 cash only without a 10% bond.

If you have information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Resources for child abuse victims:

Call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if you suspect that a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect. If you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, call 911 first.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Missouri Hotline number at 1-800-392-3738. The team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you are hearing or speech impaired, call Relay Missouri at 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text). If you are mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, you can make a report online here.