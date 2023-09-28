St. Louis County woman arrested on child molestation charges after Homeland Security tip

The woman was arrested after she admitted to molesting a victim.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was arrested after investigators say she recorded explicit videos of a child, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Homeland Security shared a tip with investigators saying Raven Pointer, 25, had sent explicit videos of a young child.

St. Louis County Police said Pointer admitted that she was the person in the videos touching the victim, who is under 12 years old.

Pointer lives in St. Louis County. She is facing charges of child molestation second degree and promoting child pornography first degree. She is being held in custody on $750,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.